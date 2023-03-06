Deputies investigate school bus versus semi crash in Scott Co.

According to Scott County deputies, officers responded about 8:41 a.m. to the crash with nine...
According to Scott County deputies, officers responded about 8:41 a.m. to the crash with nine students on the school bus.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies are investigating after a school bus and semi crashed at 110th Avenue and 130th Street near Buffalo.

According to Scott County deputies, officers responded about 8:41 a.m. to the crash with nine students on the school bus.

Deputies said the bus was driving west on 130th Street when it hit a semi driving south on 110th Avenue.

One child and the driver were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

According to Scott County deputies, officers responded about 8:41 a.m. to the crash with nine...
According to Scott County deputies, officers responded about 8:41 a.m. to the crash with nine students on the school bus.(KWQC)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Savanna announced Friday afternoon that USA Today awarded the city 'Best Small Town...
Illinois small town recognized by USA Today
Body found at Discovery Park in Muscatine
Body found at Discovery Park in Muscatine
2 hurt in overnight shooting in Rock Island
A juvenile driver and a juvenile passenger were severely injured Saturday morning after a...
2 severely injured after vehicle crash in Whiteside County Saturday
Missing man’s body found in Mississippi River, identified
Missing man’s body found in Mississippi River, identified

Latest News

Turning breezy and cooler this afternoon
Turning breezy and cooler this afternoon
Hawkeye women capture second-straight Big Ten Tournament title with ease, 105-72 over Ohio State
Hawkeye women capture second-straight Big Ten Tournament title with ease, 105-72 over Ohio State
1
Special Elections to take place March 7
Bettendorf Trail Committee held their third annual Frosty Four Fun Sunday afternoon.
Bettendorf hosts Frosty Four Fun Run