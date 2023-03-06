Deputies investigate school bus versus semi crash in Scott Co.

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies are investigating after a school bus and semi crashed at 110th Avenue and 130th Street near Buffalo.

According to Scott County deputies, officers responded about 8:41 a.m. to the crash with nine students on the school bus.

Deputies said the bus was driving west on 130th Street when it hit a semi driving south on 110th Avenue.

One child and the driver were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

