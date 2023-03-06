Galesburg man charged with chase, ramming Bettendorf police car

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Galesburg man was arrested Saturday after police say he led them on a chase that ended with him ramming a stolen vehicle into a Bettenedorf police car.

Joshua D. Campbell, 25, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony, first-degree criminal mischief, a class C felony, eluding, a Class D felony, obstructing protection or defense, an aggravated misdemeanor, and several other traffic violations.

According to an arrest affidavit:

An officer was told of a stolen vehicle Saturday around 2:50 p.m., then saw the orange 2022 Nissan Rogue driving east on Middle Road.

The police officer attempted to stop the Nissan, driven by Campbell, in a marked vehicle, at Middle Road and Elmwood lane, and he continued to drive away.

The chase continued until police say Campbell intentionally crashed into a Bettendorf police car. Campbell was then blocked between additional marked patrol vehicles at the intersection of Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road.

The damage to the police car is estimated at about $15,000 and the stolen vehicle was totaled, with damages of about $26,000.

After Campbell was arrested, he gave a false name and he was later identified after police said they talked with the owner of the vehicle.

Campbell did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash, according to the affidavit. Police said they found a glass smoking device with the residue of suspected methamphetamine in the Nissan during a search of the vehicle.

Campbell is being held in the Scott County jail on a $27,000 cash-only bond, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is set for March 15 at the Scott County Court House.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.