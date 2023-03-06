Gilda’s Club University hosts fundraiser with Crumbl Cookies

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you have a sweet tooth, you can get your fix, while supporting a local cause.

Monday evening at Crumbl Cookie, 4036 East 53rd Street, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., as a way to support Gilda’s Club University at St. Ambrose, 15% of the proceeds from all cookie sales during this time frame will be given to Gilda’s Club University, according to event organizers.

Gilda’s Club University at St. Ambrose University is only one of two colleges in the nation that has received grant money to bring a Gilda’s Club to a college campus, according to a media release from Gilda’s Club Quad Cities officials.

“We feel so fortunate to have the opportunity to bring these services to our community and the students at St. Ambrose University,” said Executive Director for Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Joy Bush. “Dealing with a cancer diagnosis of their own or that of a loved one is stressful enough on its own but then being away at college and not having the direct support of your loved ones creates an even greater need for our services.”

Event organizers say that if you missed out on a chance to get some cookies from Crumbl Cookies in Davenport, there will be a Schitt’s Creek themed Trivia fundraising event on April 27 in the Rogalski Center, 518 W Locust Street, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

All funds raised will remain local to support Gilda’s Club University, event organizers stated. The fundraiser is open to the public.

For more information visit https://www.gildasclubqc.org/gcu-trivia-night/.

