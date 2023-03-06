IowaWorks bridging the gap to employ Quad Citizens

IowaWorks hosted their Opportunity Knocks job fair Monday morning to help people find available jobs in the community.
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Connecting businesses with communities is easier said than done, but the IowaWorks center is helping to bridge the gap.

“I can’t think of an office that doesn’t need a postal employee or is currently fully staffed,” said the Workforce Planning Specialist at USPS Kerry Nichols. “Right now in the Quad Cities for sure Davenport is looking for carriers to deliver during the day, and the processing facility is looking for someone to sort mail at night.”

Nichols was representing the USPS at the job fair this afternoon to bring awareness to the need for mail carriers in the Quad Cities.

According to Data USA the transportation industry in the Quad Cities, which includes mail delivery services, shows a decrease in employed workers from 2019 to 2020 by roughly five percent. This same site also shows industries like food preparation and administrative support also lost employees during the same time period.

This isn’t stopping other local entities like the City of Bettendorf or Volt Workforce Solutions from trying to bring people back into the office.

“I’ve made a couple of contacts and maybe just through that touching base and making contact that I might be able to find something just from that,” Tina Turner said.

Turner is among the many who attended the job fair today to see what jobs people were offering. Attendees who found a potential job could fill out applications, and in time could land a position at any of the companies featured this morning.

IowaWorks will hold similar job fairs in a bi-monthly schedule on Monday mornings, but are also holding other events like mock interview sessions on April 4, and one on one career planning meetings throughout the month.

