Morning showers followed by breezy afternoon

Chance for rain and snow return this week.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:29 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A few showers can’t be ruled out prior to sunrise as a weak system passes through the area. The cold front will arrive around midday in many locations which means highs will occur this morning or early afternoon in the 50s before cooling off to the 30s and 40s this afternoon. Gusty NW winds will arrive along with the front and overall this week will be breezy and active.  Highs will be in the low 40s most days this week which means the timing of the system will dictate what type of precipitation we will get.  Right now it looks like a wintry mix is possible on Wednesday-Friday time period.  Temperatures will help determine if we pick up on any accumulating snow, so stay tuned for more updates.

TODAY: AM showers/PM breezy. High: 58º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy.  Low: 32º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 47º.

