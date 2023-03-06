Resources available to small businesses in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s episode is a meeting with business leaders at the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce who are developing small businesses in our area.

The discussion not only reveals resources being offered and how local small businesses can benefit, some of the local business owners talk about the experience of taking advantage of these programs.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants in the roundtable discussion:

Ladrina Wilson, CEO of Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce

Brandy Poston, manager, Talent Acquisition

Nadiyah Coly, Royal Lotus Nails

Rachel Pitchford, owner, Lifeadvisors, LLC

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs original shows on Sundays at 8 a.m. and re-airs on Fridays at 11 a.m.

