UnityPoint Health to host in-person hiring event for Robert Young Center

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Robert Young Center, a comprehensive primary and behavioral healthcare provider, is looking to build its team of mental health and substance use disorder professionals, and will be hosting a career fair, next month.

Officials with UnityPoint say the in-person hiring event will be on Wed. April 5, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. inside the Jardine Auditorium at Trinity Rock Island, 2701 17th Street, Rock Island.

“We are looking for talented and compassionate individuals to join our team at the Quad City and Muscatine region’s only Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic,” said UnityPoint Health-Robert Young Center Chief Operations Officer and Director of Behavioral Health Services Mary Petersen.

Applicants are asked to bring a resume and apply online, before the event, as on the spot interviews with department managers will be available, event organizers said. Be prepared to discuss work experience, work goals and trainings applicable to the position.

Outpatient clinic, community based and inpatient positions include:

Behavioral health professionals

Mental health professionals

Prevention specialists

Peer recovery specialists

Licensed counselors

Nurses (*RN)

Social workers

Care coordinators

Substance use disorder counselors

Sign on bonus is available, event organizers said. To learn more about career opportunities at UnityPoint Health visit https://www.unitypoint.org/careers.

