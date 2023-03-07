2 injured in single-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess Co. Monday

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Addison woman and a juvenile were injured after a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, according to deputies.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 3:47 p.m. Monday to a single-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. Route 20 just west of IL Route 84 in rural Galena, according to a media release.

A vehicle driven by 34-year-old Maria G. Amezquita Rodriguez was driving east on U.S. Route 20 when at the merge of the four lanes, she lost control of her vehicle and began to skid, according to deputies. She over-corrected and went into the median before rolling her vehicle multiple times.

Amezquita Rodriguez was taken to an area hospital for treatment, deputies said. The juvenile passenger in Amezquita Rodriguez’s vehicle was taken to an area hospital and then to UW-Madison hospital for treatment of injuries.

According to deputies, the investigation into the crash is ongoing by Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police traffic crash reconstruction unit.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have identified the name of a man killed in a shooting that took place last week in...
Man identified, killed in Friday downtown Davenport shooting
Missing poster that was put up after Trevor Wixom went missing in October 2022.
‘Trevor was a good kid:’ Body in Discovery Park identified, father speaks out
According to Scott County deputies, officers responded about 8:41 a.m. to the crash with nine...
Drivers, 1 student injured in school bus versus semi crash in Scott Co.
Body found at Discovery Park in Muscatine
Body found at park in Muscatine is believed to be that of a missing man
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say

Latest News

Gov. Edwards endorses Shawn Wilson for 2023 governor
Gov. Edwards endorses Shawn Wilson for 2023 governor
Cooler and breezy today
Cooler and breezy today
Family speaks out after Friday morning shooting death in Davenport
Family speaks out after Friday morning shooting death in Davenport
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Gov. Reynolds to make visit to Davenport