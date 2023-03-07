2 injured in single-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess Co. Monday

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Addison woman and a juvenile were injured after a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, according to deputies.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 3:47 p.m. Monday to a single-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. Route 20 just west of IL Route 84 in rural Galena, according to a media release.

A vehicle driven by 34-year-old Maria G. Amezquita Rodriguez was driving east on U.S. Route 20 when at the merge of the four lanes, she lost control of her vehicle and began to skid, according to deputies. She over-corrected and went into the median before rolling her vehicle multiple times.

Amezquita Rodriguez was taken to an area hospital for treatment, deputies said. The juvenile passenger in Amezquita Rodriguez’s vehicle was taken to an area hospital and then to UW-Madison hospital for treatment of injuries.

According to deputies, the investigation into the crash is ongoing by Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police traffic crash reconstruction unit.

