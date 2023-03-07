Chef Keys Highlights Grace Bible Fellowship Food Pantry

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys touches on food insecurity in the Quad Cities. She highlights Grace Bible Fellowship Pantry and brings awareness to the kinds of food that is available to individuals in need. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

