Cloudy, breezy and quiet through Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for a cloudy, quiet and cool period of weather over the next 24 hours, before our next chance for precipitation arrives later in the week. We’ll see lows in the 30′s tonight, followed by highs in the 30′s to low 40′s tomorrow. A WINTER STORM WATCH will be in effect from Thursday at Noon until 9 AM Friday for moderate to heavy snow, mainly north of Highway30. The system we’re tracking currently has some uncertainties attached to it, mainly the timing of precipitation changeover and its placement. At this point, we see a chance for brief period of rain, snow or a wintry mix Thursday afternoon before changing to all snow overnight into Friday. Some models are putting accumulating snow over the northern tier of counties, mainly north of Interstate 80, with the highest amounts of snow placement north of highway 30. Either way many locations will experience wintry weather through the end of the week. Expect cooler highs in the 30′s through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 33°. Wind: E 10-20+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 46°. Wind: E 10-20+ mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain or a rain/snow mix by afternoon. High: 40°.

