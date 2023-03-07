Cloudy, breezy and quiet through Wednesday

Get ready for a winter storm arriving Thursday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for a cloudy, quiet and cool period of weather over the next 24 hours, before our next chance for precipitation arrives later in the week. We’ll see lows in the 30′s tonight, followed by highs in the 30′s to low 40′s tomorrow. A WINTER STORM WATCH will be in effect from Thursday at Noon until 9 AM Friday for moderate to heavy snow, mainly north of Highway30. The system we’re tracking currently has some uncertainties attached to it, mainly the timing of precipitation changeover and its placement. At this point, we see a chance for brief period of rain, snow or a wintry mix Thursday afternoon before changing to all snow overnight into Friday. Some models are putting accumulating snow over the northern tier of counties, mainly north of Interstate 80, with the highest amounts of snow placement north of highway 30. Either way many locations will experience wintry weather through the end of the week. Expect cooler highs in the 30′s through the weekend.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 33°. Wind: E 10-20+ mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 46°. Wind: E 10-20+ mph.

THURSDAY:  Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain or a rain/snow mix by afternoon. High: 40°.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing poster that was put up after Trevor Wixom went missing in October 2022.
‘Trevor was a good kid’: Body in Discovery Park identified, father speaks out
Police have identified the name of a man killed in a shooting that took place last week in...
Man identified, killed in Friday downtown Davenport shooting
According to Scott County deputies, officers responded about 8:41 a.m. to the crash with nine...
Drivers, 1 student injured in school bus versus semi crash in Scott Co.
Body found at Discovery Park in Muscatine
Body found at park in Muscatine is believed to be that of a missing man
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cooler and active second half of the week
First Alert Forecast: Active weather returns later this week
Cooler and breezy today
Cooler and breezy today
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cooling off the rest of the week