Cooler and active second half of the week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Partly sunny skies are expected across the QCA today along with gusty east winds. These winds should help keep the area dry through most of Wednesday ahead of what looks to be a wet and potentially snowy end to the week. Rain and snow will break out on Thursday and temperatures will dictate what type of precip you will receive. Right now areas along and north of I-80 will likely see wet snow mixing in late Thursday into Friday which would lead to some slippery travel. We still have a few days to sort these details out, but my hunch is that areas north of highway 30 will have the best chance to break out the shovels while areas to the south will deal with yet another significant rain event this week. Temps will trend below normal this weekend leading to the return of snow chances by Sunday.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 47º. Winds: E 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 34º Winds: E 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. High: 46º.

