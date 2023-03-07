Criteria for filing a missing person’s report and how it impacted Trevor Wixom’s disappearance

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - After Trevor Wixom disappeared on October 19, 2022, his family tried to file a missing person’s report after not hearing from him.

Initially, Muscatine Police told his family that he did not meet the criteria set at the state level for who can be considered a missing person.

According to the Assistant Chief of Police for the Muscatine Police Department, Steve Snider, the criteria is based on four elements.

“Under state law, it requires that the person either has some sort of physical or mental disability,” Snider said. “That the person may be missing against their will and there’s evidence to [support] that, or that the person’s safety is at risk, or they may be in danger. The last criteria is that they’re an unemancipated minor, meaning they’re under 18 and they’re still living with their parents.”

It wasn’t until the third time Wixom’s family contacted the Muscatine Police Department that he finally met the criteria to enter the database as a missing person.

“A sergeant decided we do now have enough for the criteria,” Snider said. “Then he was listed as a missing person, the B.O.L.O went out on November 3, and he was officially entered as missing on November 4.”

B.O.L.O stands for be on the lookout.

Since the B.O.L.O. went out, dozens of tips started rolling in about where Trevor was last seen.

“We have followed up on at least 37 [reports],” Snider said. “Reports, interviews with witnesses, trying to track down electronical data. So we’ve been constantly searching for that. And we have had multiple reports from people who, who are saying, Oh, I just saw him last week or I just saw him yesterday on the sidewalk. We were never able to confirm any of those reports as accurate.”

Since Wixom’s body was found at Discovery Park on Friday, the Muscatine Police Department is following up on more recent leads that could lead to answers about his disappearance.

“We’re waiting on the report from the pathologist to help further the investigation,” Snider said. “We’re following up on some possible electronic data. Just trying to track down all the end leads. We’ve still had some other miscellaneous reports coming in about people believing they know what happened to him, tracking those people down, interviewing them, and just following up on everything that’s coming in at this point.”

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about Trevor’s disappearance should contact the Muscatine Police Department directly.

