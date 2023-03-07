Family speaks out after Friday morning shooting death in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials have identified the victim in a deadly shooting in downtown Davenport late last week.

According to the Davenport Police Department, 34-year-old Dimitri Martin died as a result of the early Friday morning shooting.

Martin’s family held a vigil for him over the weekend, decorating the bench he died on with blue balloons, his favorite color.

His twin brother Terence Martin and sister Annie Govain said he was a friendly soul who loved talking with and getting to know other people.

“He didn’t deserve none of this,” Martin said. “If we can just get justice, everything would be alright.”

Martin was walking to the bank Friday morning when he came across the crime scene on Third and Ripley Streets.

He had a hunch his brother was the victim as he was known to hang out around the area.

“I’m heartbroken right now,” Martin said. “Seeing yellow tape across the streets and [I] didn’t really know what was really going on ... I was [in a] frozen up state.”

Martin’s family said he loved to cook, clean and play video games. Govain remembered him as someone who’d always try to make others smile.

" I was pregnant with my kid and woke up with stickers all over my belly,” Govain said. “That’s just the type of person he was. He will be missed.”

The Martin family hasn’t received too many details from Davenport Police. On Monday they said they are awaiting the completion of an autopsy in order to start making funeral arrangements.

“We don’t know anything,” Govain said. “That’s kind of upsetting. We just want to know who and why.”

Quad City Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in this incident. Police said the vehicle appears to have the following unique characteristics, as of March 3:

Dark-colored, possibly dark blue four-door sedan

Headlamps have a blue tint, possibly LED

Front two windows stock or un-tinted

Chrome trim around windows

Turn signal on the side mirror housing

Third brake light at the bottom of the back window

Dual exhaust

No exterior damage

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the DPD at (563) 326-6125 or submit a tip to QC Crime Stoppers by visiting www.qccrimestoppers.com or downloading the P3 tips app.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.