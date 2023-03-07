Financial Planning with Heidi: Managing Financial Stresses On Relationships
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Heidi Huiskamp Collins, financial expert with Husikamp Collins Investments talks about the stress that finances can place on our relationships and some best practices to help ensure money harmony in a relationship.
Heidi says several best practices to ensure money harmony in a relationship include:
- Look over monthly joint and individual expenses
- Decide how much each partner will contribute
- Open proper bank accounts
- Pay joint expenses out of a joint account
- Individuals can spend freely from their own accounts
- NO JUDGEMENTS ALLOWED
Husikamp Collins Investments:
Address- 2209 Falcon Ave, Bettendorf, Iowa
Phone- 563-949-4705
Website- https://hhcinvestments.net/
