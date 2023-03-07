Financial Planning with Heidi: Managing Financial Stresses On Relationships

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Heidi Huiskamp Collins, financial expert with Husikamp Collins Investments talks about the stress that finances can place on our relationships and some best practices to help ensure money harmony in a relationship.

Heidi says several best practices to ensure money harmony in a relationship include:

Look over monthly joint and individual expenses

Decide how much each partner will contribute

Open proper bank accounts

Pay joint expenses out of a joint account

Individuals can spend freely from their own accounts

NO JUDGEMENTS ALLOWED

Husikamp Collins Investments:

Address- 2209 Falcon Ave, Bettendorf, Iowa

Phone- 563-949-4705

Website- https://hhcinvestments.net/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.