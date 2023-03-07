Financial Planning with Heidi: Managing Financial Stresses On Relationships

Heidi talks about the stress that finances can place on our relationships and some best practices to help ensure money harmony in a relationship.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Heidi Huiskamp Collins, financial expert with Husikamp Collins Investments talks about the stress that finances can place on our relationships and some best practices to help ensure money harmony in a relationship.

Heidi says several best practices to ensure money harmony in a relationship include:

  • Look over monthly joint and individual expenses
  • Decide how much each partner will contribute
  • Open proper bank accounts
  • Pay joint expenses out of a joint account
  • Individuals can spend freely from their own accounts
  • NO JUDGEMENTS ALLOWED

Husikamp Collins Investments:

Address- 2209 Falcon Ave, Bettendorf, Iowa

Phone- 563-949-4705

Website- https://hhcinvestments.net/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing poster that was put up after Trevor Wixom went missing in October 2022.
‘Trevor was a good kid:’ Body in Discovery Park identified, father speaks out
Police have identified the name of a man killed in a shooting that took place last week in...
Man identified, killed in Friday downtown Davenport shooting
According to Scott County deputies, officers responded about 8:41 a.m. to the crash with nine...
Drivers, 1 student injured in school bus versus semi crash in Scott Co.
Body found at Discovery Park in Muscatine
Body found at park in Muscatine is believed to be that of a missing man
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Active weather returns later this week
Chef keys Pantry
Chef Keys Highlights Grace Bible Fellowship Food Pantry
Police lights
2 injured in single-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess Co. Monday
Cooler and breezy today
Cooler and breezy today