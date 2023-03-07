FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Noon Thursday 3-9-23 until 9 AM Friday 3-10-23 for accumulating snow

By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A large winter storm system is expected to bring some accumulating snow and blustery winds into the northern portions of the TV6 viewing area.

Thursday Noon until Friday 9 AM
The system we’re tracking currently still has a few uncertainties attached to it, mainly the timing of precipitation changeover and its placement. At this point, we see a chance for brief periods of a rain, snow or a wintry mix early Thursday afternoon before changing to all snow mid-afternoon into early Friday. Some models are putting accumulating snow over the northern tier of counties, mainly north of Interstate 80, with the highest amounts of snow placement north of highway 30. The probability of at least 4″ of snow will be greatest in those counties.

Up to 4" or more in our northern counties
Either way many locations will experience wintry weather through the end of the week. A WINTER STORM WATCH will be in effect from Thursday at Noon until 9 AM Friday for moderate to heavy snow in Dubuque, Jones, Jackson, Carroll and Jo Daviess counties. Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes could be impacted, with slippery roads and visibility issues likely.

for the northern portions of the TV6 viewing area.
FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

