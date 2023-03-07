Man identified, killed in Friday downtown Davenport shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been identified, who died from injuries sustained during a shooting that took place in downtown Davenport, Friday.

Dimitri L Martin, 34 died from injuries sustained during the shooting incident that happened in downtown Davenport, last Friday at Third and Ripley Streets, Davenport Police department stated in a media release.

The Davenport Police Department is now seeking the publics help in locating a vehicle they say was involved in the shooting, along with any associated individuals.

Police say the vehicle appears to have the following unique characteristics, as of March 3:

Dark colored, possibly dark blue four door sedan

Headlamps have a blue tint, possibly LED

Front two windows stock or un-tinted

Chrome trim around windows

Turn signal on the side mirror housing

Third brake light at the bottom of the back window

Dual exhaust

No exterior damage

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip to QC Crime Stoppers by visiting www.qccrimestoppers.com or downloading the P3 Tips app.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time, police said.

