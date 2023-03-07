Man identified, killed in Friday downtown Davenport shooting

Police have identified the name of a man killed in a shooting that took place last week in downtown Davenport.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been identified, who died from injuries sustained during a shooting that took place in downtown Davenport, Friday.

Dimitri L Martin, 34 died from injuries sustained during the shooting incident that happened in downtown Davenport, last Friday at Third and Ripley Streets, Davenport Police department stated in a media release.

The Davenport Police Department is now seeking the publics help in locating a vehicle they say was involved in the shooting, along with any associated individuals.

Police say the vehicle appears to have the following unique characteristics, as of March 3:

  • Dark colored, possibly dark blue four door sedan
  • Headlamps have a blue tint, possibly LED
  • Front two windows stock or un-tinted
  • Chrome trim around windows
  • Turn signal on the side mirror housing
  • Third brake light at the bottom of the back window
  • Dual exhaust
  • No exterior damage

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip to QC Crime Stoppers by visiting www.qccrimestoppers.com or downloading the P3 Tips app.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time, police said.

