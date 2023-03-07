Muscatine Compost Facility to open March 19

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Compost Facility, is set to open later this month, according to Solid Waste Manager David Popp.

According to Popp, the Compost Facility at the Muscatine Transfer Station, 1000 South Houser Street, will open Sunday, March 19 and Muscatine and Fruitland residents alike can take yard waste from their residential properties to the facility for drop off, including grass clippings, leaves, and plants.

Additionally curbside collection will be offered by the Solid Waste Division with stipulations, city officials said, and compost facility hours are noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Residents can bring brush and branches less than 10 inches in diameter and 10 feet in length to the facility, Popp said. Larger trees and logs can also be taken to the location but tree stumps or roots are not accepted.

Popp reminds residents wanting to bring material to the compost site that all loads need to be secured during transportation to and/or from the compost site as loose material may fall onto city streets causing traffic hazards or damage to vehicles.

In a media release, City of Muscatine officials say year-round curbside collection of yard waste on the residents refuse collection day is still offered. Grass clippings, leaves, and garden waste will be picked up by the Solid Waste Division if the waste is placed in a City of Muscatine yard waste bag. The bags are available at the Muscatine Transfer Station, Hy-Vee and Hy-Vee Main Street, and at Fareway, city officials said.

Yard waste bags that have store brand names on them will not be picked up curbside, stated the media release. However, these bags can be taken to the Compost Facility for disposal during regular hours of operation.

Lastly, Tree limbs and other trimmings from trees and shrubs will be collected curbside but are required to be bundled together with string or cord in four-foot lengths, according to city officials. Call Public Works at 563-263-8933 to schedule a pickup of larger tree limbs.

For additional information visit http://www.muscatineiowa.gov/239/Compost-Facility.

