Severe Weather Preparedness: Science behind tornado development and safety

A photo of a tornado near West Branch on Saturday, May 23rd from Rick Crow. (KCRG)
A photo of a tornado near West Branch on Saturday, May 23rd from Rick Crow. (KCRG)(KWQC)
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - It is Severe Weather Preparedness week in the state of Illinois.

Tornadoes can happen any time of the day, any day of the year in eastern Iowa and western Illinois. Both states have experienced at least one tornado during each month.

A tornado typically forms in a supercell thunderstorm here in the Midwest, which is a thunderstorm with a constant, rotating updraft.

Moisture, lift, instability and more importantly, shear, must be present for a tornado to form.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form, and are generally issued for a four to eight hour period of time.

A Tornado Warning means a tornado has been spotted by a trained storm spotter, or rotation has been indicated on Doppler Radar.

Tornado Emergencies are issued with large, violent tornadoes threaten life and property in highly populated areas.

No place outside is safe during a tornado. If you are outside when a Tornado Warning is issued, find the nearest indoor shelter.

If you do not have a basement, an interior room with no windows, away from outdoor walls, is the safest place to be.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing poster that was put up after Trevor Wixom went missing in October 2022.
‘Trevor was a good kid’: Body in Discovery Park identified, father speaks out
Police have identified the name of a man killed in a shooting that took place last week in...
Man identified, killed in Friday downtown Davenport shooting
According to Scott County deputies, officers responded about 8:41 a.m. to the crash with nine...
Drivers, 1 student injured in school bus versus semi crash in Scott Co.
Body found at Discovery Park in Muscatine
Body found at park in Muscatine is believed to be that of a missing man
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say

Latest News

Thursday Noon until Friday 9 AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Noon Thursday 3-9-23 until 9 AM Friday 3-10-23 for accumulating snow
Visit Quad Cities announces newly branded sports commission, Sports QC.
Visit Quad Cities announces newly branded sports commission, ‘Sports QC’
First Alert Forecast: Active weather returns later this week
Police lights
2 injured in single-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess Co. Monday