St. Anthony’s Church uses 300lb painting to welcome previous St. Mary parishioners

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Back in 2020, St. Mary’s Catholic Church merged with St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, and St. Anthony’s church wanted to bring something to their church that would help St. Mary’s parishioners feel more welcome.

Today, a 14-foot-tall, seven-foot-wide, 300lb painting of Mary was set up inside of the church, 417 North Main Street.

One of the men working on the project said he thinks the painting will help the parishioners feel more at home.

“I feel like this helps them feel a part of the St. Anthony’s community, as it is very welcoming,” said Joe Sampson with Sampson Construction. “I think the fact that it was behind the alter at their church, I feel like its going to be part of their home here, and that they’ll feel back at home again.”

St. Anthony’s will have a special dedication at a later date and will be inviting the Bishop to attend parishioners said.

A painting of Mary was hung at St. Anthony's Church to welcome parishioners from St. Mary's church. (kwqc)

