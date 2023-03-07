St. Anthony’s Church uses 300lb painting to welcome previous St. Mary parishioners

A painting of Mary was hung at St. Anthony's Church to welcome parishioners from St. Mary's church.
By Randy Biery
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Back in 2020, St. Mary’s Catholic Church merged with St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, and St. Anthony’s church wanted to bring something to their church that would help St. Mary’s parishioners feel more welcome.

Today, a 14-foot-tall, seven-foot-wide, 300lb painting of Mary was set up inside of the church, 417 North Main Street.

One of the men working on the project said he thinks the painting will help the parishioners feel more at home.

“I feel like this helps them feel a part of the St. Anthony’s community, as it is very welcoming,” said Joe Sampson with Sampson Construction. “I think the fact that it was behind the alter at their church, I feel like its going to be part of their home here, and that they’ll feel back at home again.”

St. Anthony’s will have a special dedication at a later date and will be inviting the Bishop to attend parishioners said.

A painting of Mary was hung at St. Anthony's Church to welcome parishioners from St. Mary's...
A painting of Mary was hung at St. Anthony's Church to welcome parishioners from St. Mary's church.(kwqc)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing poster that was put up after Trevor Wixom went missing in October 2022.
‘Trevor was a good kid’: Body in Discovery Park identified, father speaks out
Police have identified the name of a man killed in a shooting that took place last week in...
Man identified, killed in Friday downtown Davenport shooting
According to Scott County deputies, officers responded about 8:41 a.m. to the crash with nine...
Drivers, 1 student injured in school bus versus semi crash in Scott Co.
Body found at Discovery Park in Muscatine
Body found at park in Muscatine is believed to be that of a missing man
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say

Latest News

St. Anthony's and St. Mary's churches come together with art
Body found at Discovery Park in Muscatine
Criteria for filing a missing person’s report and how it impacted Trevor Wixom’s disappearance
A photo of a tornado near West Branch on Saturday, May 23rd from Rick Crow. (KCRG)
Severe Weather Preparedness: Science behind tornado development and safety
Visit Quad Cities announces newly branded sports commission, Sports QC.
Visit Quad Cities announces newly branded sports commission, ‘Sports QC’