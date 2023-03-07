“Trevor was a good kid.” | Body in Discovery Park identified; father speaks out

MUSCATINE and BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - On Monday, Muscatine Police released the name of the body found in Discovery Park on Friday, March 3. After an initial investigation, they’ve identified the body as that of 21-year-old Trevor Wixom, a Muscatine man who went missing in October 2022.

Trevor’s father, Dwayne Wixom sat down with TV6 for an exclusive interview about his last moments with his son and to tell his side of the investigation.

On October 19, 2022, Dwayne and Trevor went shopping, had lunch, and eventually parted ways after Trevor was dropped at a friends house.

“He got out of the truck and come around and give me a hug,” Dwayne Wixom said. “He [Trevor] said, I’ll call you tomorrow. Which he didn’t.”

Two weeks went by without hearing from Trevor. Dwayne and Trevor’s mother, Julie, knew something was wrong.

“His mom said that she was going to the police station to file a missing persons report after like a week or so,” Dwayne said. “And she called me the next day. And she said, they wouldn’t even file a missing report, they said that he didn’t fit the criteria for a missing person.”

According to Dwayne, Trevor suffered from mental illness but says he never had a history of running off.

“He’d stay over people’s houses and stuff and he would call me every couple of days, every three, four days, you know, check in and he’d call his mom,” Dwayne said.

Dwayne had several conversations with Muscatine Police about his son but claims they never gave him the time of day when it came to investigating his sons disappearance. He claims several officers said they saw his son around town and that he did not want to be found by his parents. Muscatine Police have yet to confirm with TV6 about their investigation into Trevor’s disappearance.

It wasn’t until March 3 that there was a break in the case as a body was found at Discovery Park. That same day, Muscatine Police spoke with Dwayne and confirmed his worst nightmare.

“I don’t know what happened to Trevor,” Dwayne said. “I know he’s dead but I want to know what happened.”

Dwayne recalled how great of a kid Trevor was and spoke about how he loved the environment.

“He’d go to the library and everybody downtown knew him. He had his little favorite shops that he went in. And he loved to walk along the river and find driftwood. And he’d lug them all the way back up, great big pieces,” Dwayne said. “Trevor was a good kid. Anybody you talk to in Muscatine says he was very helpful, very nice and polite. He didn’t deserve this.”

This is a developing story and TV6 will update you both on-air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.