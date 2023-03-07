TV6 Book Club: March Reads

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Every month TV6 partners with Brittany Peacock from the Davenport Library to share a book of the month and March’s books of the month including “The English Wife” in honor of March being Women’s History Month, “The Editor” for National Proofreading Day on Wednesday, “A Fire Sparkling” for National Genealogy Day on March 11, and “Life On The Leash” for National Puppy Day on March 23.

Upcoming Davenport Library events:

Traveling Different event on Monday, March 13 at 6 p.m. at Fairmount and virtually

Leonardo di Beanci event on Thursday, March 16 at 1 p.m. at Eastern

