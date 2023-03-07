TV6 Book Club: March Reads

Brittany Peacock from the Davenport Library shares March's book picks.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Every month TV6 partners with Brittany Peacock from the Davenport Library to share a book of the month and March’s books of the month including “The English Wife” in honor of March being Women’s History Month, “The Editor” for National Proofreading Day on Wednesday, “A Fire Sparkling” for National Genealogy Day on March 11, and “Life On The Leash” for National Puppy Day on March 23.

Upcoming Davenport Library events:

  • Traveling Different event on Monday, March 13 at 6 p.m. at Fairmount and virtually
  • Leonardo di Beanci event on Thursday, March 16 at 1 p.m. at Eastern

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing poster that was put up after Trevor Wixom went missing in October 2022.
‘Trevor was a good kid:’ Body in Discovery Park identified, father speaks out
Police have identified the name of a man killed in a shooting that took place last week in...
Man identified, killed in Friday downtown Davenport shooting
According to Scott County deputies, officers responded about 8:41 a.m. to the crash with nine...
Drivers, 1 student injured in school bus versus semi crash in Scott Co.
Body found at Discovery Park in Muscatine
Body found at park in Muscatine is believed to be that of a missing man
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say

Latest News

Heidi talks about how to manage financial stress in a relationship.
Financial Planning with Heidi: Managing Financial Stresses On Relationships
First Alert Forecast: Active weather returns later this week
Chef keys Pantry
Chef Keys Highlights Grace Bible Fellowship Food Pantry
Police lights
2 injured in single-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess Co. Monday