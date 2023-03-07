Visit Quad Cities announces newly branded sports commission, ‘Sports QC’

MOLINE, Ill. and DAVENPORT, Iowa, QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Sports tourism is a critically important business sector for the Quad Cities community because of its ability to drive visitor economy, so much so, that Visit Quad Cities officials say these sporting events represent an annual local economic impact of nearly $60 million for the Quad Cities. So, to reinvigorate the QC’s sports tourism direction, Visit Quad Cities has announced a newly branded sports commission.

The newly reorganized and reimagined Quad Cities Sports Commission will now be known as ‘Sports QC’ powered by Visit Quad Cities.

Visit Quad Cities officials say Sports QC will continue leading the region’s sports tourism and overall strategy for sports in the region. Sports QC will remain a private, 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization and division of Visit Quad Cities that operates as the official sports commission by attracting, hosting, creating, and facilitating sporting events, tourism, and opportunities for the region, officials said.

Several notable updates within Visit Quad Cities new “playbook” for the newly branded Sports QC include:

New mission statement: “Sports QC powered by Visit Quad Cities serves to inspire, build, promote, and share the Quad Cities story to benefit our region. We do this by creating quality of life experiences, economic prosperity, and visibility for our community through sports events and tourism”

New vision statement: “To become a premier sports tourism destination.

New priorities: “Create a positive experience for our clients, rights holders, event owners, and stakeholders. Bid recruit, host, and create events that deliver a meaningful impact on our destination. Drive regional economic prosperity and enhance the quality of life and place. Build the QC’s brand as memorable and inspired host destination. Instill a sense of community and civic pride for all Quad Citizens. Through sports, establish a long-term legacy for the Quad Cities sports landscape.”

New Sports QC Advisory Group with members from various sporting destinations, some including “Vibrant Arena at The MARK, TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon, Augustana College, St. Ambrose University, TPC Deere Run and Visit Quad Cities Board of Directors, and more.”

New website to serve as a resource for sports planners and event owners interested in the Quad Cities unique destination.

“The sports tourism sector is hyper-competitive with over 500 destinations vying to host all types of sporting events,” said Sports QC Vice President of Business Growth and Director Joan Kranovich. “Sports QC Powered by Visit Quad Cities will continually promote the Quad Cities to event rights holders. We will be the team working daily to identify and host new sporting events that will be great for quality of life and our destination’s future. We will also continue to build upon the solid relationships we have at the national level, as well as statewide partners at Team Iowa and Sports Illinois, to further leverage our sport goals and objectives.”

Visit Quad Cities officials encourage Quad Citizens to submit suggestions for sporting events they attend or participate in outside the Quad Cities that could be hosted in our region. If you have an event idea, go to the Get Involved section on SportsQuadCities.com and click on the Bring It Here link, officials said.

The Quad Cities is rich in sports history and known for our love of sports, Visit Quad Cities officials concluded. This local sports pride has created many stakeholders with a supportive teamwork mentality to make the Quad Cities a significant sports tourism destination in the Midwest. This support for sports tourism will drive more economic development and can improve opportunities for local user groups.

To learn more about Sports QC visit SportsQuadCities.com and for information on upcoming sporting events in the QC, visit https://visitquadcities.com/events/events-calendar.

