‘45 is the New 50′ when it comes to colorectal cancer screening

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Rates of colon and rectal cancers are escalating dramatically in the United States--especially among those 55 and under. And as it currently stands, colorectal cancer is the second deadliest cancer in both men and women and the third-most common cancer in both groups.

Every March, National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month spotlights this disease and inspires people to get checked starting at age 45 (instead of the previously recommended age of 50).

Two local gastroenterologists, Ryan Perumpail, MD, and Samyuktha Ramavaram, MD, with Genesis Health Group, Gastroenterology Associates, address the importance of screenings and how issues like family genetics might influence testing decisions.

For those who would prefer not to start with the colonoscopy, there are stool-based tests to look for either blood in the stool or DNA in the stool that would predict the presence of a polyp or cancer. If that is positive, the next step is colonoscopy.

Symptoms of disease are additionally highlighted, although colon and rectal cancers are primarily asymptomatic in the early stages which is another reason testing is so very important.

Screening can find the warning signs of colon and rectal cancer earlier, allowing doctors take action to prevent the disease and if cancer is found, early treatment is most effective.

Research shows people younger than 40 experienced the steepest rise in advanced cases of late-stage colon and rectal cancers between 2000 and 2016. Beginning to screen at age 45 improves the chances of finding polyps and cancers sooner and hopefully preventing late-stage disease and death.

Gastroenterology Associates is located at 2222 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf.. To contact the practice, visit https://www.genesishealth.com/facilities/location-public-profile/gastro/ or call 563-421-8900.

