City seeks proposals to rehabilitate historic Rock Island firehouse

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island City Council has tabled the demolition of Firehouse No. 5 and is looking for proposals to rehabilitate the building.

City officials have asked for request for proposals for the firehouse in Douglas Park at the corner of 9th Street and 18th Avenue. The firehouse was built in 1915 and was in service as a fire station until the 1970′s when it was then used as a storage facility.

According to city officials, qualified developers or historic preservation professionals are wanted to rehabilitate the historic firehouse and return it to productive use.

Originally city officials asked for bids for the demolition of the firehouse, but the City Council members tabled the process in the Feb. 13 meeting.

The successful bidder will have a development agreement with Rock Island to rehabilitate without any financial assistance from the City, according to city officials. Applicants must demonstrate financial capacity to complete the rehabilitation.

When the project is done, the city officials said the firehouse will be sold to the developer for $1.

Proposals are due by 11 a.m. March 31 in person or by mail at the Community and Economic Development Department, 1528 3rd Avenue, Rock Island, city officials said. Applicants must walk through the property before they submit a request for proposals.

The request for proposals description and guidelines:

