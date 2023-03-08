Clouds today, winter storm tomorrow

First Alert Day in effect from Noon Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from Noon Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday for accumulating snow.

After a fairly uneventful day, we turn our attention to a late week storm that will be impacting the region. This system will initially bring a brief wintry mix or rain, changing to moderate to heavy snow by Thursday afternoon. Snow will be widespread, especially in the northern portions of the viewing area, while many locations south could see rain or a wintry mix with limited snow. Another component of this system will be blustery winds increasing to 30+ mph. This will likely impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commute, producing slippery roads and visibility issues. A WINTER STORM WARNING and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from Thursday at Noon until 6 AM Friday for moderate to heavy snow, mainly along and north of I-80. As far as accumulations are concerned, we could see 4″ to 8″+ north of Highway 30, 2″ to 4″ totals from Highway 30 to just south of I-80, and 1″ to 3″ south of Highway 34. High temperatures will remain in the 30′s through the weekend.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 32°. Wind: E 10-20+ mph.

THURSDAY:  Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain or a rain/snow mix by afternoon quickly changing to all snow. High: 38°.

FRIDAY:  Snow ending by mid-morning. High: 38°. Wind: E 10-20+ mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing poster that was put up after Trevor Wixom went missing in October 2022.
‘Trevor was a good kid’: Body in Discovery Park identified, father speaks out
Police have identified the name of a man killed in a shooting that took place last week in...
Man identified, killed in Friday downtown Davenport shooting
Thursday Noon until Friday 9 AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Noon Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday for accumulating snow
Nicole Gasper was wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co. for escape arrested in Davenport
Family speaks out after Friday morning shooting death in Davenport
Family speaks out after Friday morning shooting death in Davenport

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Clouds today, winter storm tomorrow
First Alert Forecast: Winter storm moves in Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cloudy Wednesday ahead of winter storm Thursday