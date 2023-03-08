Clouds today, winter storm tomorrow

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from Noon Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday for accumulating snow.

After a fairly uneventful day, we turn our attention to a late week storm that will be impacting the region. This system will initially bring a brief wintry mix or rain, changing to moderate to heavy snow by Thursday afternoon. Snow will be widespread, especially in the northern portions of the viewing area, while many locations south could see rain or a wintry mix with limited snow. Another component of this system will be blustery winds increasing to 30+ mph. This will likely impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commute, producing slippery roads and visibility issues. A WINTER STORM WARNING and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from Thursday at Noon until 6 AM Friday for moderate to heavy snow, mainly along and north of I-80. As far as accumulations are concerned, we could see 4″ to 8″+ north of Highway 30, 2″ to 4″ totals from Highway 30 to just south of I-80, and 1″ to 3″ south of Highway 34. High temperatures will remain in the 30′s through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 32°. Wind: E 10-20+ mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain or a rain/snow mix by afternoon quickly changing to all snow. High: 38°.

FRIDAY: Snow ending by mid-morning. High: 38°. Wind: E 10-20+ mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.