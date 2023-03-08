Cloudy today ahead of winter storm on Thursday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Noon Thursday 3-9-23 until 9 AM Friday 3-10-23 for accumulating snow

While rain and snow looks impressive on radar to our west this morning it will fizzle out as it encounters our dry air in the QCA. Thus, today will be mainly cloudy with only our western counties dealing with a few drips and flurries this morning. Our winter storm is starting to take shape Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. At this time it appears heavy snow is now likely along and north of highway 30, in the range of 6″-10″. As we get closer to I-80, QC metro area, it gets a little harder to forecast as sleet will mix in cutting into snowfall forecasts. So, we will probably see a couple inches, but more rain would lead to less and less sleet would maybe add an inch or two on to the forecast. Any way you slice it, travel will be slippery Friday morning especially north of I-80 so a First Alert Day is in effect. Another wave of snow is possible by Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 47º. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 34º Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain/Sleet/Snow. High: 38º.

