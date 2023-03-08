Cloudy Wednesday ahead of winter storm Thursday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from Noon Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday for accumulating snow. In the meantime, our weather will be relatively quiet with a cloudy sky. There are some returns of rain and snow on Doppler Radar, however the air is very dry so most of the precipitation is not reaching the ground.

Our winter storm is starting to take shape Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. At this time it appears heavy snow is now likely along and north of Highway 30, in the range of 6″-8″ of accumulation. As we get closer to I-80, QC metro area, it gets a little harder to forecast as rain and sleet could mix in cutting into snowfall forecasts. Temperatures will be near or above freezing, so this will be a wet snow. However, snowfall rates could reach 1″per hour, leading to accumulation. Initially, it will be on grassy and elevated surfaces, but toward Thursday evening and Friday morning the roads could be slick. It will also be breezy.

Another wave of snow is possible by Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 48º. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 34º Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain/Sleet/Snow. High: 38º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.