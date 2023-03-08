Man charged in 2020 armed robbery in Davenport

Jeremy Lee Krapp, 34, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, second-degree theft, a Class D felony, and first-degree theft, a Class C felony.(Scott County Jail)
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges in connection to a 2020 armed robbery in Davenport.

Jeremy Lee Krapp, 34, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, second-degree theft, a Class D felony, and first-degree theft, a Class C felony.

Krapp was booked in the Scott County Jail on Tuesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Davenport police were flagged down on March 6, 2020, in the area of West River Drive and Marquette Street.

Police said Krapp pointed a gun at people while demanding items from them. He then forced them to take their clothes of and threatened to kill them “one by one.”

While leaving the area Krapp took one of the persons’ 1996 Oldsmobile Aurora parked nearby, according to the affidavit.

According to police, when Krapp was arrested in Iowa County for unrelated charges he had a gun, and possessions of the people from this robbery in a backpack, and was seen near the stolen Oldsmobile.

According to court records, prosecutors are seeking a habitual offender sentence if he is convicted.

Krapp is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $30,000 cash-only bond, according to court records. Krapp waived his preliminary hearing and an arraignment is set for March 9, at the Scott County Court House.

