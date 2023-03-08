MidAmerican, Iowa’s first utility to add all-electric bucket trucks

MidAmerican Energy is rolling out three all-electric utility bucket trucks in Iowa, and the Iowa, Quad Cities is among those selected.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa and DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - MidAmerican Energy is rolling out three all-electric utility bucket trucks in Iowa, and the Iowa, Quad Cities is among those selected to take the step towards the all-electric truck fleets.

MidAmerican will deploy its first all-electric trucks to operations centers in Sioux City and the Quad Cities, and the company’s training center near Adel, which will be used for indoor and outdoor training in addition to Des Moines-area line work, according to MidAmerican officials. The truck assigned to the training center will enable crews to train indoors without experiencing engine noise or emissions, and when the trucks aren’t in service, they will recharge at select compact facilities, equipped with fast chargers.

“All the time we’re looking for what’s next and what’s new,” said Ben Keith Director of Regional Electric Operations at MidAmerican Energy. “I think this is a unique opportunity and we’ve transitioned within the last five years to a hybrid model where we can run off of both, and this is kind of our first venture into the newer style that has the ability to run all electric.”

The all-electric trucks can drive up to 135 miles on a full charge and will operate hydraulic equipment for a full day’s range of work, according to MidAmerican’s media release.

Officials with MidAmerican say the all-electric trucks add to the company’s fleet of 100 vehicles that are partially or totally electrified.

