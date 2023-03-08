Moline eyes second cannabis dispensary

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline city leaders are discussing a second cannabis dispensary before the first even opens its doors. Tuesday night the city council held the first reading for an ordinance that would grant a special use permit to Bolden Investments I LLC for another dispensary.

The company was awarded a Social Equity Dispensary License last year by the State of Illinois.

Chicago-based Revolution Global is Bolden’s consulting firm and has represented them during city council meetings during much of the permit process.

Revolution has dispensary locations in the Chicago suburbs, Arkansas and Missouri.

Their new location in Moline is planned to be just off of John Deere Road next to the QC Family Fun center on 44th Avenue.

Last fall the council approved Moline’s first permit for a dispensary on Avenue of the Cities, in an old grocery store. It is expected to open sometime this spring.

Currently, the city has four districts approved for a cannabis operation, with only one allowed in each of them.

Sean Molina is the Vice President of Business Affairs at Revolution. He said they’re excited to potentially open up shop in the Quad Cities.

“We know this is a very new industry to a lot of people,” Molina said. “We’re here to educate those people who are curious about the uses of cannabis, whether it be medicinally — which we find a lot of those customers who enter on the adult use side actually are searching for medicinal uses of the product.”

In total the state granted three Social Equity Dispensary Licenses last year in the Illinois QC, all in Moline.

Molina said the competition is great for the young cannabis market.

“We’re very excited to be able to continue that education process with the community here and add to the overall well-being and economic development of Moline in the Quad cities in general. "

The city council is expected to take up the second and final reading of the permit on March 21. If that passes Revolution expects to be open sometime this summer.

