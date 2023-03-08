Muscatine afternoon fire causes $100,000 damage to home

Muscatine afternoon fire causes $100,000 damage to home.
Muscatine afternoon fire causes $100,000 damage to home.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Muscatine residents escaped injury Tuesday afternoon after their home caught fire.

According to a media release from the Muscatine Fire Department at approximately 1:31 p.m. Tuesday Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a report of a house fire in the 2000 block of Park Avenue West. It was reported the fire was at the back of the house, near the gas meter.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews found residents out of the house.

Crews said due to strong winds Tuesday afternoon, the fire was pushed into the house and had entered into a back room. Crews were able to put out the fire and stop it from spreading further, but the fire did enter the attic of the home from the overhang of the roof with fire crews having to overhaul the attic as well.

The media release stated that crews were able to get the fire under control within five minutes, but searching and extinguishing hidden fire continued on for almost two more hours.

One of the residents was evaluated on the scene as a precaution, crews said. There were no injures to any responders.

An on scene investigation has been completed, but a final cause has yet to be determined. However, crews said it does appear to be an accidental fire with total fire loss damages being estimated at $100,000.

The Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine County EMA responded with the initial call. The Muscatine Fire Department had 14 firefighters on scene. The American Red Cross and 1-800-BOARD UP assisted the fire victims at the scene, stated the media release.

Two Muscatine residents escaped injury when their home caught fire Tuesday .
Two Muscatine residents escaped injury when their home caught fire Tuesday .(kwqc)

