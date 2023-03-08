Palmer Grill to reopen under new management

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - No April Fool’s here! City of Bettendorf officials have announced that on April 1, Palmer Grill at Palmer Hills Golf Course will reopen, but under new management.

On Tuesday Bettendorf City Council voted to approve a Professional Services Agreement between the City of Bettendorf and Food Drink Friends, Inc. which states that the company will reopen the restaurant and manage Palmer Grill, located at Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road, according to a media release form Bettendorf city officials. The agreement will last through the 2023 Golf Season from April 1 to Nov. 15.

The restaurant closed at the end of 2022 for cleaning, maintenance, and to reorganize operations after the grill’s food and beverage manager resigned, officials said.

In December 2022, the City of Bettendorf issued a Request for Proposals, city officials added. Of the submissions, Food Drink Friends Inc. had the most experience managing restaurants, overseeing staff and catering events.

“As the parent company for The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf and other restaurants in the Quad Cities, Food Drink Friends, Inc. has a lot of experience with restaurant management,” said Kim Kidwell, Bettendorf’s Director of Culture and Recreation. “They know the business and they will improve food and beverage service at Palmer Hills Golf Course. The city is confident this partnership will be great for the community.”

A menu has not been finalized yet, but officials say they plan to serve soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches, and more.

“We are honored to be part of the award-winning Palmer Hills Golf Course!” representatives from Food Drink Friends, Inc. said “We truly enjoy being part of the Quad Cities and strive to serve up our finest meals. We are looking forward to running Palmer Grill and cooking up some delicious meals for golfers and the general public. We hope you will spend your summer enjoying our menu as well as the spectacular views of the golf course.”

