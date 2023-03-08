Pieces of old I-74 suspension bridge donated to Rock Island County Historical Society

QUAD CITIES, Ill. & Iowa (KWQC) - Pieces of the old I-74 suspension bridge were donated to the Rock Island County Historical Society to be on display at its Library and Museum in Moline.

Iowa Department of Transportation with local contractor, Helm Group donated a piece of the familiar green structure from the old eastbound bridge and a statute of an owl that was used to deter birds from perching on the structure and leaving droppings, according to a media release from the I-74 Mississippi River Ridge.

“From daily commutes between our states to the annual Quad Cities Marathon, the old I-74 bridge served our communities faithfully for nearly a century and was the site of countless memories for Quad Cities residents,” said volunteer, Sandy White, of the Rock Island County Historical Society. “We are delighted to have pieces of that rich history to share with our visitors and ensure the stories of the old I-74 live on for generations to come.”

The old I-74 Bridge had two separate structures over the Mississippi River, with the westbound crossing completed in 1935 and the eastbound in 1960, according to I-74 Mississippi River Bridge officials. The bridges were replaced when the new I-74 twin arch bridge was opened in 2021.

“We are thrilled that these donations will allow the Historical Society to keep the history of the twin bridges alive in the Quad Cities,” said Ahmad M. Afifeh, I-74 Project Manager, Iowa Department of Transportation. “While we all celebrate the new landmark I-74 bridge, it is important to remember the incredible contributions of the old structure to our region.”

Accriondg to the release, Helm Group, an Illinois-based contractor with an office in Moline, work has included past repair projects on the I-74 twin bridges.

“We have employees based throughout the Quad Cities and we all are pleased to have a part in carrying on the legacy of such a historic structure,” said Chris Snyder, Project Manager for Helm Group. “It is a testament to the Quad Cities that even as the region embraces a new landmark bridge, the community takes time to remember its past.”

A similar donation was made to the Putnam Museum in Davenport, according to I-74 Mississippi River Bridge officials.

According to the release, the Rock Island County Historical Society is a non-profit organization founded in 1905 by a group of community leaders dedicated to preserving the county’s history. The Historical Society is located at 822 11th Avenue in an 1870s home and adjoining research archival library in a historic district of Moline. For more information about the organization, or to schedule a tour, call 309-764-8590 or email richs@richs.cc.

