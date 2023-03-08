Severe Weather Preparedness: Lightning

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It is Severe Weather Preparedness week in the state of Illinois. Lightning strikes the Earth 8.6 million times per day, worldwide.

Here in the United States, there are about 20 million lightning strikes per year.

The temperature of lightning is hotter than the surface of the sun, sitting at 50,000°F, which is why it is so important to stay indoors and away from windows during a thunderstorms.

Here is the science behind lightning.

When a thunderstorm is overhead, objects on the ground become positively charged, with negatively charged electrons within the thunderstorm cloud. The electrons begin zigzagging away from the cloud. This is a process known as a “stepped leader.”

As the leader gets closer to the ground, it draws the positive charge from the ground upward. As the negative charge and positive charge merge, and electrical current flows.

This leads to what we see: a flash of lightning. That flash of lightning travels about 60,000 miles per second. That bolt of lightning is only about one to two inches wide.

In real time, the process of a lightning strike takes less than a second. Once you see a flash of lightning, you will hear the sound of thunder several seconds later because the speed of light is faster than the speed of sound.

Lightning kills and average of 28 people each year.

The last five years have had a lower amount of deaths from lightning strikes.

Over the last 10 years, there have been 222 deaths from lightning strikes.

About 77% of those deaths were male, while 23% were female.

Bottom line to stay safe: When thunder roars, go indoors.

Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing poster that was put up after Trevor Wixom went missing in October 2022.
‘Trevor was a good kid’: Body in Discovery Park identified, father speaks out
Police have identified the name of a man killed in a shooting that took place last week in...
Man identified, killed in Friday downtown Davenport shooting
Thursday Noon until Friday 9 AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Noon Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday for accumulating snow
Family speaks out after Friday morning shooting death in Davenport
Family speaks out after Friday morning shooting death in Davenport
Nicole Gasper was wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co. for escape arrested in Davenport

Latest News

Rock Island Firehouse No. 5 at Douglas Park.
City seeks proposals to rehabilitate historic Rock Island firehouse
Severe Weather Preparedness: Lightning
Midday Medical interview with gastroenterologists from Genesis Health Group about the...
‘45 is the New 50′ when it comes to colorectal cancer screening
Thursday Noon until Friday 9 AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Noon Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday for accumulating snow