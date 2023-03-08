Special election results from March 7, 2023
All results are still considered unofficial
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, DURANT, CALAMUS-WHEATLAND, BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Unofficial results have been tabulated in Scott, Clinton, Cedar, and Muscatine counties following the special election that was held on March 7, 2023.
Bettendorf, Calamus-Wheatland, and Durant all held votes for general obligation bonds which would increase taxes within the school districts in order to pay for renovations, repairs, and new buildings. All three of those votes did NOT PASS. In order to pass, each of these votes would have needed at least 60% in favor of the general obligation bond.
The vote in the Davenport Community School district PASSED. This vote was to determine how the district could use funds provided by the state.
|Bettendorf
|Calamus-Wheatland
|Davenport
|Durant
|Total Votes
|2779
|819
|777
|1046
|Yes
|1143 (41.13%)
|316 (38.58%)
|564 (72.59%)
|616 (58.89%)
|No
|1636 (58.87%)
|492 (60.15%)
|213 (27.41%)
|430 (41.11%)
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.