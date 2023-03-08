Special election results from March 7, 2023

All results are still considered unofficial
A vote counting machine at the Scott County Administration building in Davenport.
A vote counting machine at the Scott County Administration building in Davenport.(KWQC STAFF)
By Danny Whiskeyman
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, DURANT, CALAMUS-WHEATLAND, BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Unofficial results have been tabulated in Scott, Clinton, Cedar, and Muscatine counties following the special election that was held on March 7, 2023.

Bettendorf, Calamus-Wheatland, and Durant all held votes for general obligation bonds which would increase taxes within the school districts in order to pay for renovations, repairs, and new buildings. All three of those votes did NOT PASS. In order to pass, each of these votes would have needed at least 60% in favor of the general obligation bond.

The vote in the Davenport Community School district PASSED. This vote was to determine how the district could use funds provided by the state.

BettendorfCalamus-WheatlandDavenportDurant
Total Votes27798197771046
Yes1143 (41.13%)316 (38.58%)564 (72.59%)616 (58.89%)
No1636 (58.87%)492 (60.15%)213 (27.41%)430 (41.11%)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing poster that was put up after Trevor Wixom went missing in October 2022.
‘Trevor was a good kid’: Body in Discovery Park identified, father speaks out
Police have identified the name of a man killed in a shooting that took place last week in...
Man identified, killed in Friday downtown Davenport shooting
Thursday Noon until Friday 9 AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Noon Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday for accumulating snow
Nicole Gasper was wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co. for escape arrested in Davenport
Family speaks out after Friday morning shooting death in Davenport
Family speaks out after Friday morning shooting death in Davenport

Latest News

Iowa Department of Transportation with local contractor, Helm Group donated a piece of the...
Pieces of old I-74 suspension bridge donated to Rock Island County Historical Society
Rock Island Firehouse No. 5 at Douglas Park.
City seeks proposals to rehabilitate historic Rock Island firehouse
Evening storms
Severe Weather Preparedness: Lightning
Severe Weather Preparedness: Lightning