DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Chef Keys celebrates International Womens Day by highlighting Ada Lovelace, Florence Nightingale, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. She also created a Vegan Crispy Mushroom dish can be adapted several ways for your dietary needs. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

