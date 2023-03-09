Close Up with CASI: Countdown to St. Patrick’s Day Race to benefit CASI

The countdown to the annual St. Patrick’s Day Race, in downtown Davenport, to benefit the Center For Active Seniors (CASI) is underway.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The countdown to the annual St. Patrick’s Day Race, in downtown Davenport, to benefit the Center For Active Seniors (CASI) is underway.

Laura Kopp, CASI President and CEO shares everything you need to know leading up to this year’s 41st CASI St. Patrick’s Day Race.

Kopp says registration for the race is open until the day of the event on March 18 at 9:59 a.m., the race starts at 10 a.m., and the race is described as being “fast, flat and fun.”

Kopp adds, for many it’s a great way to start out the running season and the money raised during this event is critical.

CASI Information:

Address- 1035 West Kimberly Road

Phone- 563-386-7477

Race registration- https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=137608

Website- https://www.casiseniors.org/

