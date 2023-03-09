CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport firefighters investigate arson at Ground Transportation Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department is asking for help to identify the man they say set a fire in a trash can at Ground Transportation Center.

The Davenport Fire Department responded around 7:53 p.m. on Feb. 11 to a fire outside next to the Ground Transportation Center at 304 West River Drive.

Davenport Fire Department is looking for help to find the man who set fire to a trash can outside the Ground Transportation Center. (CRIME STOPPERS OF THE QUAD CITIES)

Crews arrived and found the sprinklers were on outside the building and the plastic trash can was completely consumed by fire and smoldering.

The two windows directly above the fire were broken from the heat, firefighters said. The sprinkler system was able to stop the fire before it could spread into the building.

According to police, the man walked over to the trash can and set it on fire. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark jacket and a blue bucket hat.

The Davenport Fire Department asks for the communities help to identify the man who is responsible for lighting the fire. If you can help, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are completely anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

