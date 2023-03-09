CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Davenport police and Scott Co. deputies

QUAD CITIES, Ill. and Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Laquoie Reed, 38, is waned by Rock Island police for aggravated domestic battery. He is also wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for parole violation and Davenport police on multiple charges including robbery and assault with injury.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Reed is 6-foot-1, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.