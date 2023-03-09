CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police investigate shooting that injured 2

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are investing after two people were injured in a shooting at Riverside Smoke Shop Sunday.

Rock Island police responded around 12:51 a.m. March 5 for a shooting at the Riverside Smoke Shop, 2403 7th Avenue.

According to police, the parking lot was full of people patronizing the store, and a mobile taco stand set up in the parking lot.

Two people were walking across the parking lot when another was standing outside or sitting in a vehicle and shots at them, police said. The two walking then got out their weapons and returned fire.

According to police, a 19 and 22-year-old arrived at an area hospital with bullet wounds.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Rock Island Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. You will remain anonymous. And if your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

