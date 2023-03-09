CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co. for probation violation

Davenport firefighters are investigating an arson, Rock Island police investigate a shooting, and a woman and a man are wanted, according to crime stoppers.
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Amber Woods, 34, is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Woods is 5-foot-11, 270 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to her arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

