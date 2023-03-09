Davenport RAGBRAI announces 2023 logo, theme and dip site

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 2023 marks the golden anniversary of RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa) and once again, thousands of bicyclers will be returning to Davenport to end the ride, just like they did 50 years ago, stated a media release from Visit Quad Cities. To honor RAGBRAI’s 50 years, the Davenport RAGBRAI team has released this year’s logo, theme and dip site for the ride.

Wednesday, Davenport RAGBRAI officials announced that the theme is “Be Bold. Ride Gold.”

The Davenport logo and theme incorporate the 50 years of the RAGBRAI event, as well as the excitement of the riders to tackle the 500-mile route, and the importance of the Mississippi River for the dip site with each town creating its own logo, which is separate from the official RAGBRAI logo, Davenport RAGBRAI officials said.

This year’s dip site will be at the Marquette Street boat ramp and Veterans Memorial Park, according to Visit Quad Cities media release. The race ends on Saturday, July 29, coincidentally the same day Davenport’s historic 49th annual Quad City Times Bix 7 race takes place.

“I am incredibly honored and proud that Davenport was chosen to be the end town for the 50th Anniversary RAGBRAI event,” said City of Davenport Mayor Mike Matson. “We look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to our community, just as we did 50 years ago as the dip site during the inaugural RAGBRAI event.”

Visit Quad Cities officials say the route to the dip site will be announced by RAGBRAI’s event organizers soon, and that additional announcements are to follow as well including the host committee, housing, transportation, parking, campgrounds, corporate sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, the vendor program, and entertainment, all of which are expected to be announced in the coming months leading up to the event.

According to Visit Quad Cities media release, participants will come to Davenport and the Quad Cities region on July 21, before they had to Sioux City to begin the eight day ride across Iowa.

“RAGBRAI is a cultural phenomenon, and we are humbled to be a part of the largest touring bike ride in the world,” said Visit Quad Cities President and CEO Dave Herrell. “We are a bold destination that has a tremendous amount of momentum that we need to leverage for future success. The priviledge of hosting the 50th Anniversary of RAGBRAI is an opportunity to turn the QC gold as we welcome thousands of guests from all over the globe. We strongly encourage all Quad Citizens to get involved as we can use this event to further the positive story of downtown Davenport, the world-renowned Mississippi River, and our cycling community.”

Riders and Quad Citizens can find information about RAGBRAI arriving in Davenport at www.davenportragbrai.com, included Visit Quad Cities media release. Organizers will continually update the website as details and logistics are finalized.

Additionally, the Davenport RAGBRAI Committee says there are looking for volunteers to assist with many aspects of the event. Interested individuals can sign up at www.davenportragbrai.com.

“The excitement for the 50th has been building since we dipped tires in Lansing last year,” said RAGBRAI Ride Director Matt Phippen. “We can’t wait to welcome record crowds this year form all 50 states and 17 counties. This year’s route will definitely highlight Iowa communities for the whole world to see.”

