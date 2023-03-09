FAA says technology will help avoid some dangerous landings

FILE - The Federal Aviation Administration said the system’s software predicts when a plane is...
FILE - The Federal Aviation Administration said the system’s software predicts when a plane is lined up to land on a taxiway and sends an alert to air-traffic controllers.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials said Wednesday they have completed outfitting 43 major U.S. airports with technology to warn when incoming planes are aimed at a taxiway instead of a runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the system’s software predicts when a plane is lined up to land on a taxiway and sends an alert to air-traffic controllers.

None of the recent close calls between planes have involved aircraft lined up incorrectly to land on a taxiway, but that type of error nearly resulted in disaster at San Francisco International Airport in 2017.

The National Transportation Safety Board recommended the technology change after the San Francisco incident in which an Air Canada jet nearly crashed into four other planes on a taxiway at night.

The safety board also recommended that the FAA require planes landing at major airports have systems to alert pilots if they are not lined up with a runway. The FAA said it is still considering that recommendation. Commercial planes already have other equipment to help pilots line up with runways at big airports.

The FAA said the system’s software predicts when a plane is lined up to land on a taxiway and sends an alert to air-traffic controllers. (CNN)

Taxiways are paved surfaces that planes use to get in position for takeoffs or taxi to the terminal after landing. Most cases of planes landing on taxiways involve “general aviation” — privately owned small planes — but 16% involve commercial flights, according to the FAA.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing poster that was put up after Trevor Wixom went missing in October 2022.
‘Trevor was a good kid’: Body in Discovery Park identified, father speaks out
Police have identified the name of a man killed in a shooting that took place last week in...
Man identified, killed in Friday downtown Davenport shooting
Thursday Noon until Friday 9 AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Noon Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday for accumulating snow
Nicole Gasper was wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co. for escape arrested in Davenport
Family speaks out after Friday morning shooting death in Davenport
Family speaks out after Friday morning shooting death in Davenport

Latest News

U.S. safety regulators are investigating Tesla after reports of steering wheel failure.
US probes Tesla Autopilot, steering wheels that can come off
Could the increasing number of violent turbulence on flights be connected to climate change?
Growing concerns over turbulent flight, climate change
Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews testified that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was "a catastrophe."
‘A catastrophe’: Veterans testify about chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan
The FAA said the system’s software predicts when a plane is lined up to land on a taxiway and...
FAA administrator unclear on whether close calls are on rise