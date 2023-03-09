Illinois firework bill proposed on “ground sparklers”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Firefighters, doctors and social workers came together Wednesday to express their opposition to a fireworks bill in Illinois that would reclassify so called “ground sparklers” as a novelty or nonfirework, making them legal to use.

House Bill 2898 proposes to reclassify the “ground sparklers” as “nonfireworks” and includes them in the same category of legal novelty items like snakes, glow worms, sparklers, and smoke devices.

According to the Federal Government, 500 grams of pyrotechnic component is the highest amount allowed, before being considered a commercial grade professional display firework.

