Illinois firework bill proposed on “ground sparklers”

Firefighters, doctors and social workers came together Wednesday to express their opposition to a reclassifying fireworks bill in Illinois.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Firefighters, doctors and social workers came together Wednesday to express their opposition to a fireworks bill in Illinois that would reclassify so called “ground sparklers” as a novelty or nonfirework, making them legal to use.

House Bill 2898 proposes to reclassify the “ground sparklers” as “nonfireworks” and includes them in the same category of legal novelty items like snakes, glow worms, sparklers, and smoke devices.

According to the Federal Government, 500 grams of pyrotechnic component is the highest amount allowed, before being considered a commercial grade professional display firework.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing poster that was put up after Trevor Wixom went missing in October 2022.
‘Trevor was a good kid’: Body in Discovery Park identified, father speaks out
Police have identified the name of a man killed in a shooting that took place last week in...
Man identified, killed in Friday downtown Davenport shooting
Thursday Noon until Friday 9 AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Noon Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday for accumulating snow
Nicole Gasper was wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co. for escape arrested in Davenport
Family speaks out after Friday morning shooting death in Davenport
Family speaks out after Friday morning shooting death in Davenport

Latest News

UIHC new contract
University of Iowa Strike Agreement Reached
Roadwork will begin next week on the I-280 bridge in Scott County.
Roadwork to begin on I-280, next week
Your First Alert Forecast
Special election results
Special election results