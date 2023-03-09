Rain, sleet, and snow today

First Alert Day in effect from Noon Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday
We'll transitions from quiet weather this evening to accumulating snow Thursday. A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from Noon Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday for accumulating snow.

A winter storm will roll into the area today bringing rain, sleet, and snow to the QCA.  Heaviest amounts are still expected along and north of highway 30 where a winter storm warning is in effect.  These areas will see around 6″ of snow while areas near I-80 will see 2″-4″ of wet snow.  Dropping south of I-80 snowfall amounts will taper off quickly.  Roads will likely be slick by this evening and all precip will wrap up prior to sunrise on Friday.  Temps will average below normal this weekend in the 30s and 40s, thus Saturday night’s clipper system will likely bring us another chance for accumulating snow.

TODAY: Rain/sleet/snow High: 40º. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow.  Low: 32º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. High: 38º.

Thursday Noon until Friday 9 AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Noon Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday for accumulating snow
