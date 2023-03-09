Raise a glass to International Women’s Day

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens raised glasses as Nerdspeak Brewery officially introduced a new beer to its menu.

“It is the Pink Boot Society beer collab with Confluence Brewing Company out of Des Moines, Iowa,” said Stacey Ickis, owner of Nerdspeak Brewery. “We are releasing a hazy IPA, [and since I belong] to the Pink Boot Society, [I] got to have a small hand in brewing.”

The Pink Boot Society is an international non-profit that works to inspire women and non-binary individuals in the alcoholic beverage industry.

“We’re just celebrating women from anywhere and everywhere,” Ickis said.

Several leaders from different women-led businesses in the Quad Cities were in attendance.

“There is more power in numbers. The more that we can get together, work together, and collaborate, the better it is when it comes to funding opportunities,” said Marcie Ordaz, executive director of Lift Women’s Foundation. “When I think of International Women’s Day, I think about all the things we can do together to just make sure that women have equity in every area of life.”

Attendees said a goal of the event was to network with each other.

“If we can come together, there is a huge opportunity to say we can still take our respective areas and focus on those, and come up with collaborative programs for funding sources to be able to continue to move women forward,” Ordaz said.

Attendees got to listen to an all-women music playlist, and pass around business cards for future networking opportunities.

Ickis said all of the proceeds from the hazy IPA sales will go to the Iowa chapter of Pink Boots Society’s funding for educational workshops and scholarships.

