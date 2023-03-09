Riverbend Bicycle Club to host Clinton Icicle Bicycle event

An annual bicycle event will be returning to Clinton later this month
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - An annual bicycle event will be returning to Clinton later this month.

For more than 25 years the Riverbend Bicycle Club has hosted the Icicle Bicycle ride, a 22-mile-long ride that will once again return to Clinton on Saturday, March 25 at The Bicycle Station & Jensen Oil, 218 Main Avenue, with registration set from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., that day, event organizers said.

Event organizers say early-bird registration is $20 until March 9, with the regular fee of $25 from March 10 until the day of the race. Lunch tickets will be handed out at registration and tickets can be used at either Homer’s Deli, 241 Main Avenue, or Lyon’s Tap & Grill, 224 Main Avenue.

This year’s course will start at The Bicycle Station, and move toward the Discovery Bike Trail, according to event organizers. Bicyclists will follow the trail to Fifth Avenue South, then follow the trail as marked by signs to Camanche, turning around just before reaching U.S. 67.

Riders can also patronize local businesses along the route and can return to the starting point using the same route, event organizers concluded.

To register prior to the race, visit the Riverbend Bicycle Club’s website.

