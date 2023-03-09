Roadwork to begin on I-280, next week

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Roadwork is scheduled to begin next week for the I-280 bridge over the Mississippi River.

According to a media release, on Monday, March 13 there will be a lane closure on the I-280 bridge, also known as the Sergeant John F. Baker Jr. Bridge. Crews will be inspecting the structure and the Westbound right lane will be closed first, beginning on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., crews said. The eastbound right lane will be closed on Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Officials say to be prepared for delays when crossing the bridge during these times.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.