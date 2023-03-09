Study on alternative to statins for lowering cholesterol

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cholesterol-lowering drugs known as statins are some of the most prescribed drugs in America. They are proven to help prevent heart attacks and strokes, but for some, they can cause side effects, like muscle aches. A new study suggests positive results from an alternative drug, bempedoic acid.

Dr. Bill langley says statins are considered the best drug in preventing heart disease from bad cholesterol, but bempedoic acid might be something to discuss with your doctor, especially if you won’t take statins because of the side-effects. He says statins are also more affordable.

Bempedoic acid, is available under the brand name Nexletol, could cost more than $400 a month without insurance and there’s no generic option yet.

