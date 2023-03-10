Arkansas man pleads guilty in 2019 Clinton Co. vehicular homicide

Police lights road
Police lights road(Pexels via MGN)
By Madison McAdoo
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An Arkansas man has pleaded guilty in connection with a 2019 vehicular homicide in Clinton County.

Jay M. Blansett, 32, pleaded guilty Monday to homicide by vehicle - reckless, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

According to court records, in exchange for his plea, prosecutors will dismiss additional charges of homicide by vehicle and operating while intoxicated-second offense.

According to Clinton County deputies, 29-year-old Brian Tyler Wynn, of Brandon, Mississippi, died after a crash on Aug. 24, 2019, around 10 p.m. in Clinton County.

Deputies said the driver, Blansett, was driving north on 290th Avenue when he lost control due to traveling too fast. He entered a ditch and rolled several times before coming to a stop on 182nd Street.

Wynn was thrown from the vehicle during the rollover accident. He was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals where he died from his injuries.

Court documents show Blansett will be sentenced on May 11.

